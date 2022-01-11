Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: Let's focus on brave little Isabelle

Over the last week or so I have begun to learn about a local little girl with the biggest fight on her hands anyone could have. Her name is Isabelle and what an incredibly brave little girl she is.

There is no question that this story has hit me a little harder because of the birth of my son seven months ago.

Being a father now, I can’t imagine what Isabelle’s family are going through at this time.

Isabelle has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer – high-risk stage four Neuroblastoma, which comes with a 50 per cent survival rate.

As a gym we have contacted people and started to make donations, but we want to do more and so we are planning a charity event this month to raise funds for Isabelle.

Isabelle’s family are raising money for her to go to America to undergo potentially lifesaving treatment.

So I would urge anyone reading to join the Facebook group ‘Neuroblastoma and Isabelle’ to learn more about this inspirational little girl.

