Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: The power of planning

Sometimes the clients that train with me have actually been training for a long time before they decide to get a trainer.

Usually they decide to get help because, no matter what they do, they can’t seem to find the results.

Mikey Moon offers health and fitness tips to Gazette readers every Tuesday

It’s only once I begin to look at their programmes that I start to see that, for the longest time, they haven’t had a plan of action.

They’ve been going to the gym for a while but they don’t have a structure or a plan – which is why they haven’t seen results as of yet.

This is where I come in.

As a PT, it is my job to make sure that the client is getting the best out of their workouts and that they are learning how to structure those workouts for the best possible results.

A plan is the best way to see progress as well. With a plan you can progressively overload your training, meaning you are always improving.

With a good plan, you can slowly add reps, weights and tempo to increase the intensity of your sessions.

If you have not been seeing results these last few weeks, maybe it’s time to have a look at making a plan for your training.

