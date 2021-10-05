Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: The effects of alcohol

So you’ve had a heavy night and you notice that, for a couple of days after, your gym performance is lacking.

You feel lethargic, unmotivated and struggle for the rest of the week. Alcohol isn’t totally to blame but it’s how we feel after consuming alcohol in excess.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers weekly health and fitness tips for Gazette readers

This column is not about why you should stop drinking. We all have a couple of drinks every now and then; we are adults after all and, with that, we make our own decisions.

Each gram of alcohol contains seven calories, so the amount you drink can really affect your calorie consumption for that day.

That isn’t the end. We go out and have a few drinks, then we get food on the way home and the next day, with a hangover, we spend all day comfort eating.

There is no issue with this once in a blue moon but now you see how this would affect you if it was weekly.

Not only that, excessive drinking will affect your immune system – lowering it and weakening it, increasing your chances of getting ill.

This article is not about stopping you from going out and drinking but it is to try and stop you from drinking to excess – and to have a little think about what alcohol is doing to you.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.