Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: Keep making progress over the winter months

So it’s nearly October. Your fitness goals were for summer but now summer is over, so what is next for you?

Over the winter motivation can wane slightly and it can be harder to get yourself to the gym to workout. That’s something we see a lot.

Mikey Moon offers health and fitness advice every Tuesday in your Gazette

Comfort food and cold nights make it hard to motivate yourself to stay in shape.

Here’s a few tips you can use in order to stay active and fit now summer is behind us.

1) Accept that it’s okay to put a little weight on. It’s normal for that to happen in the winter. We wear more clothes, so naturally our desire to be in shape can disappear a little and that’s okay. Just don’t let 1-2lbs become 8-10lbs. It’s okay to put on a bit of weight; it’s not okay to completely stop doing what you’ve been doing.

2) Set a goal. This should be a performance goal, such as doing a 5k, doing pull-ups or lifting a heavier weight. Make a goal that isn’t just aesthetic but one which will mean more and be more measurable in the winter.

3) Have a schedule. Make a plan to get to the gym at least three times per week. If you need help, then enlist the help of one of the trainers at your gym.

4) Get it out of the way before work or immediately after work. One of the biggest mistakes people make is going home after work to get ready for the gym. Take your things with you and call in on the way home. On cold nights, chances are that once you get in the house you’re staying there! So try to go straight to the gym either before work or after. This will mean that once you go home you can stay there.

All of these things will help you to continue the progress you have made during the winter. Manage your time better, especially in the winter, and reap the rewards of having performance-based goals.

