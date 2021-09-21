Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: Welcome back to Fitness Fridays

READ MORE Mikey says: Choose a diet you can maintain

With restrictions dropping slightly regarding group sessions, I am delighted to announce Wyre Netball Club is back training with me.

At Fortitude, we have been lucky to have this amazing partnership for a few years now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikey Moon provides health and fitness tips every week for Gazette readers

The work they do is incredible in the way they promote netball and sports to young girls across the Fylde coast.

They have grown over the last few years, and Fortitude Fitness is so proud to partner up with them to deliver strength and conditioning sessions to two groups of girls.

These sessions take place with myself every Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. The sessions are detailed to enhance the girls’ performance on the court, including explosiveness, strength, agility and speed.

Having these specific sessions has benefited the girls over the last couple of years, making sure that each session is specific to netball and not just generic fitness.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank Wyre for this partnership and wish them luck this season.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.