Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: Stick to what works best for you

Everyone wants to be fit and healthy but not everyone knows how to be.

The practice of getting fit is much harder than the idea, and no wonder with all the conflicting information.

When everyone has an opinion listen to yourself says Mikey Moon

Every day, you will see one person promoting an amazing diet and another person tearing it to shreds.

Then you have the media promoting another celebrity diet and change4life promoting sugar swaps and reducing sugar – it isn’t long ago they were promoting low-fat diets.

No wonder people are becoming more and more confused each day. Who do you listen to?

The principle of being in shape is simple – eat less and move more ... but how?

You have to do what is best for you, not what people tell you to do.

So Karen in the office doesn’t eat carbs – that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t.

You have to find something you can stick to long term – and it doesn’t have to be drastic or strict.

Simple calorie counting or just plain portion control can bring results. Cutting out your midweek takeaways and alcohol consumption will also go a long way.

There isn’t a fix that suits everyone. Instead, I would recommend trying different things until you find a system that works for you.

After all, what works for me won’t work for all of my clients, and what works for them might not necessarily work for you.

Whatever you decide, though, you need to block out the surrounding noise and stick to what you are doing.

You will not see any results by changing your style each week.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.