Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: Set your goals for the winter

Winter is closing in now and, a lot of the time when this happens, you can see it happen in the gym as well.

Suddenly, people aren’t as motivated as it becomes harder to get to the gym and push yourself through a workout.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness tips every week for Gazette readers

I see this a lot of the time with my clients, and also with gym members, so I thought I would address this today and see if it will help you reading this as well.

The key to winter goals, and setting any goal in general really, is to set performance goals.

Now I know that most people want to lose a little bit of weight or generally just have aesthetic goals; a six-pack or toned arms.

In the winter, though, you don’t want that as much as you want some comfort food or a good night out.

In the summer, you are more likely to show off your body than in the winter, so when winter comes we are less bothered by our aesthetic appearance.

Performance goals keep us motivated, however, because they’re fun as well as challenging for us.

It could be anything from running 5k in fewer than 20 minutes, to being able to master your first pull-up.

Whatever it is that you want to achieve physically will motivate you 10 times more than just looking better.

Also, the feeling of hitting that goal for the first time can’t be replaced.

Sure, getting in shape is cool and you will get some decent pictures but then what? Eventually, you will hit a point where you can go no further.

Performance goals can be changed, moved, increased or scaled and, once you’ve hit one, you can set another one.

People say that they just want to look better but, with performance goals, you are training for a specific target.

Trust me, with all that training you are doing, you will get in amazing shape in the process.

So set yourself a proper goal, a performance goal. Focus on creating a functional body, not just an ornament.

Your aesthetic look? That will take care of itself because you’ll be more motivated to hit that goal.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.