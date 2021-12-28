Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: Prepare right for 2022

So it’s not Christmas and it’s not quite January yet, so what do you do?

You’ve set out to start your programme in the New Year but now you have a week to wait and Christmas is over.

Mikey Moon offers health and fitness advice every Tuesday in your Gazette

Now a lot of people just forget this week, continue to eat everything in sight and end up starting January in a worse place then they are right now.

What you could do is exercise the 80-20 rule with your food, starting today.

That means 80 per cent of your food may come from whole healthy sources, with the other 20 per cent being flexible, so you can have a little alcohol or some chocolate etc.

So rather than losing a week to slobbing around and eating more than normal, use this week to get you started before January. If you want a week off from the gym, that is fine but try to be active by going for a walk or doing some exercise at home.

There are a lot of things you can do to make sure that January starts right.

There is also a lot you can do to make sure you start further behind in January. Do the first one, not the second.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.