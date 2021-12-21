Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: How to survive Christmas

It is something I find odd and I always wonder why people stop going to train during the Christmas period.

But they do and the result is they are further behind where they want to be when January rolls round.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikey Moon offers more health and fitness advice to Gazette readers every Tuesday

So here’s how you can make this period work for you...

Continue with your food and training as normal this week until Thursday, then have Friday to Sunday off and get back to your workouts on Monday.

Next week, train and eat as normal Monday to Friday, then have Saturday (New Year’s Day) off.

That means when you start your training and nutrition in the first week of the year, you will only have missed four or five days, rather than 10-14.

You will have had more days of doing the right things, leading you into January stronger.

Don’t make the mistake of stopping completely just because it’s the festive period.

Continue to do the work and still enjoy Christmas. Your body will thank you.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.