Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: Get in a routine from home

The recent announcements about working from home where you can sound all too familiar. Like it or not, this is the situation we find ourselves in again.

Working from home can actually make it harder to find a good routine when it comes to training and eating well.

Mikey Moon of Fortitude Fitness offers health and fitness tips every week in your Gazette

Without the structure of a proper working day, it can be hard to find time for yourself.

Suddenly you’re clocking on earlier, working later and working through lunch.

Routine is hugely important, especially when it comes to finding time for exercise and nutrition.

You might think that being at home will make managing your exercise and food easier.

You will probably think that being at home will give you more time to cook lunch and more time to exercise, but we know from the first lockdown this is actually harder than you think.

Here are a few tips to help you.

Set a time: Set a time to workout, be it before, during or after your working day. Make this time non-negotiable, similar to going to the gym. Make sure that you get this nailed and don’t make excuses to miss a workout.

Get out for a walk: Being stuck inside 24 hours a day isn’t healthy. It’s not good for your mind. Try to get outside for a walk in the fresh air when the weather allows.

Prep your meals: Continue to prepare your food as normal. Don’t get caught in the trap of thinking you can cook a fresh lunch each day. If you can, great; but if you know you will end up working through lunch, then please make sure you prep.

Be consistent: Keep up this routine. Christmas is not an excuse to blow all of your fitness progress for the last year. There is no reason you can’t stay consistent during the week, while still enjoying the Christmas season. Don’t write it off just yet – there’s still time.

Put these in place and you will continue to progress throughout the winter.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.