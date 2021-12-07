Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: Be proud to think positive

We are surrounded by it every day, in the news, on social media ... everywhere you look there is negativity.

So it’s no surprise that when you start a fitness journey of some sort you are greeted with negativity.

Mikey Moon says ignoring negative comments is key

“Oh, are you dieting… again?”

“I preferred how you looked before.”

“You’re obsessed with the gym – it’s really not healthy!”

Can you believe such comments are actually directed at someone trying to make themselves better?

It shows how crazy the world we live in really is.

The truth is that you can’t change someone else’s mindset and make them see positives.

They have to do that by themselves and if they’re not willing to, then you have to stop trying to help them.

This doesn’t mean you must stop hanging out with negative people, although that would be a good idea.

However, you could stop telling them about what you’re doing if you believe their opinions are negative.

What you do is no-one else’s business, but the problem with negativity is that if it is not confronted it will grow and grow until it consumes you.

Before long, it will be you thinking, ‘Maybe I am a little obsessed with the gym’.

And before you know it, you’re in a negative space and have let someone else take you there.

Be your own cheerleader, stop entertaining negative people and start living how you want to.

This is your life and you’re the main character, so give your character the happiness it deserves and get rid of the negative.

The next time someone says something negative about what you’re doing, simply reply with, “Thank you for your opinion but I’m sure I’ll be okay”. And watch their face change!

