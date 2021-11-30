Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: How to avoid a winter of discontent

Cold days and dark nights can make it really, really difficult to be motivated to work out and stay in shape.

The temptation is to turn up the heating and stay indoors. I don’t know about you but I always find it hardest in the winter to motivate myself.

Mikey Moon offers health and fitness advice to Gazette readers every week

I train in a morning usually, so the last thing I want to do is get out of bed in the middle of winter and drag myself to the gym.

Here are just a few ways you can stay motivated in the winter months.

Set a goal: Most people’s motivation dwindles when they don’t have a goal and this couldn’t be more true in the winter.

Set yourself a short-term goal over four to eight weeks and do your best to achieve it.

Take your stuff to work: If you train after work, do not go home.

Go straight to the gym from work and this will stop you getting home and getting comfortable. Get to the gym straight from work and then go home and relax after.

Shorten your workouts: Get in, get it done, go home. Shortening your workouts can help with your motivation.

Is there anything worse than being unmotivated and staring down the barrel of an hour-long workout?

Shorten those rest periods, or use HIIT training or other methods to make your workouts shorter.

Be disciplined: This one is most important of all. Make sure that you stay disciplined in the winter months.

It is so easy to just stop training or not to put the effort in because it’s miserable outside.

Put the above together and you will go into the new year ahead of most people, ready to hit the ground running.

