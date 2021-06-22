Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: No need to seek perfection

When people consider their fitness, they often think they have to do certain things in order to get results.

You look around, especially on social media, and you’ll find a “whatever it takes” mentality.

Mikey Moon says fitness and diet need not be 'all or nothing'

That’s fine, because in order to achieve certain results you do need to do the work, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the process.

I saw a video the other day of a guy eating his meal prep cold because he didn’t have a microwave to heat it up. I mean ... seriously?

The guy was a personal trainer as well, and it blows my mind that he might actually convince his clients this is what they have to do in order to lose weight.

But, hey – whatever it takes, bro, right?

If it was a client of mine without an oven, my advice would be to go out and grab a sandwich rather than forcing cold spaghetti bolognese down your throat.

It is okay not to meal prep, just as it is okay to skip a meal or wait until you have access to a microwave.

It’s also okay to have a day off. Sure, you could be active on a rest day by having a walk but it’s okay not to.

If your plan is for four workouts a week and you manage only three, this is also okay.

The most important thing about fitness is consistency.

Doing 90 per cent of what you were planning to for six months is so much better than doing 100 per cent for two weeks.

The problem is that we surround ourselves with negative ideas that if we are not 100 per cent at it there is no point.

We need to normalise consistency rather than perfection.

