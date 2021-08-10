Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: Key decisions only you can make

Close them not because of pride, incapacity or arrogance, but simply because they no longer lead somewhere.

I read this the other day and it stuck out to me.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Consider closing some doors, says Mikey Moon

It is such a good point because, normally, when we close doors it is usually far later than we should have done in the first place.

Instead of closing the door the second it no longer leads anywhere, we have this tendency to keep it open and try to change the outcome.

Sometimes, the better scenario is to close the door and focus your energy elsewhere.

On occasions, we try things and they don’t work but, rather than changing our outlook and our methods, we persist and end up getting stressed about things not going the way we believe they should.

Instead, what we could do is analyse whether what we are trying to achieve is actually worth it or whether we would be better putting our energy into something else.

Sometimes you need to recognise when something isn’t working or is no longer beneficial to you and your goals.

Only you can make those decisions, but you will be a lot better off when you do.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.