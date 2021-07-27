Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: Is food or exercise more important

This is something that had divided the industry for a while, mostly with those fitness ‘experts’ saying that food is the most important thing and all the other rubbish they spit at you.

The truth is that both have equal importance in terms of aesthetics and overall health.

Mikey Moon addresses a much-debated question

The two go hand in hand and it is important to have both up to scratch if you really want to make progress.

The main reason that people say food is the most important is because it takes up the bulk of your time.

Let’s say you work out for an hour a day. There is a limit on how much you can train in one day, so it is important to do the right things outside of the gym as well, such as eating correctly.

This doesn’t mean that good nutrition is more important than a well balanced exercise programme, it just means you have a lot more time to manage with your nutrition than with your fitness.

You need both to do well. You need to fuel those workouts with good nutrition to get the best out of them – and take care of your nutrition throughout the day to ensure you recover properly.

However, you also need to exercise well to get results.

So, in my opinion, neither is more important than the other – it’s just that you spend more time working on your nutrition day to day.

