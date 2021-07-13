Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: How England footballers can inspire us

READ MORE Mikey says: Set your own pace and rulesIt might not be coming home this year but one thing that has happened is the unity of a country.

Twenty-six young lads have managed to be a shining light for so many people after the last 18 months.

Whether you like football or not, I can guarantee you have spoken about it at some stage during the last month.

Mikey Moon says the country was united by England's run to the Euro 2020 final

Although Sunday night did not have a fairytale ending, it has had a huge impact on us.

For a lot of people, football is much more than a game: it is a way to express themselves, a sense of community, and belonging. That is why it is so much like fitness.

When you start out in fitness, it is hard: you don’t quite understand it, you maybe don’t really want to do it, but then give it a few weeks and it hits you.

You start to feel better, you find yourself smiling more, talking about your training and your nutrition to people. Similarly to Euros fever, you catch fitness fever.

Suddenly, it becomes easier to work out and actually harder to have a rest day.

It gives you a platform to express yourself whether you’re into the gym, into swimming, into walking or running.

The beauty of fitness is that there isn’t a right or a wrong way to exercise, it’s about your expression and your feelings.

You might meet new friends on your journey or just see the same people each time you go to work out, which develops a community and a sense of belonging.

Very similar to football, fitness is just something else that makes the world feel closer together and overall better. So get out and make a start.

Join the gym, go running, go for a walk with your friends: give it a few weeks and you will be hooked.

