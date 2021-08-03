Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: Educating the young in a fun and safe way

Normally this article is reserved for me giving you tips on how to improve your fitness, lose weight and ultimately be happier.

Today, though, I want to talk to you about something we are doing at Fortitude.

Mikey Moon is proud of the children's classes running at his gym

I am a huge believer in creating accessibility for children to be active and to learn the basics of being healthy.

Recently we have teamed up with an amazing woman called Rachael Spencer to deliver kids’ classes at Fortitude. These are inclusive for a variety of different ages, and promote health and fitness in a safe and fun environment.

Rachael is so enthusiastic and passionate about these classes and the children and their parents love them.

It has been an amazing experience to meet Rachael and we are so thankful that she has chosen to partner with us at Fortitude.

These classes promote a range of different movements, including basic fitness movements and also different advanced movements to help build strength, flexibility, and also confidence.

So if you are a Fylde coast resident and believe your children would benefit from a specialist kids’ fitness class, please do get in touch with us via our website www.fortitudefit.co.uk

And I promise that next week I will be back with some amazing tips for you.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.