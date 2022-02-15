Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: Don't be frightened of gyms

I listened to a really interesting podcast about fear and overcoming it, and I found it quite relatable to the gym.

‘Gymtimidation’ is such a huge thing and there is a common misconception that you have to be fit to go to the gym in the first place.

Mikey Moon offers health and fitness advice to Gazette readers every Tuesday

Of course that is counter-intuitive because the gym is where you get fit.

To think you need to get fit first is similar to thinking you need to be able to drive before you can take lessons.

What causes such thinking is largely the fear of looking silly in front of what is a peer group, though it isn’t really.

When you walk into a gym for the first time, it can feel like a spotlight is pointing at you.

People can feel like they are in one of those old movies, in which someone walks into a bar and all the locals immediately turn around and stare.

This is where things can start to get into your head: What if I don’t know what to do? What if I struggle on a machine? What if I don’t know where the class is? I’d better just stay at home. I’ll go when I’m more confident.

Sometimes we need to take the leap of faith and just do something before our confidence comes.

As one of my very close friends says: jump and the net will appear.

You don’t need to be confident straight away. That uneasy feeling of going somewhere new is natural but it won’t go away unless you force yourself to go.

Only then will you see it isn’t as bad as you have been building it up to be in your head

