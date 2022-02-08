Mikey Moon on kids' health and fitness:

Childhood obesity is such a huge problem in the UK at the moment, usually because children are fed too much of the wrong foods and are not as active as they should be.

Playing out on the street has been replaced by playing with their friends online, while home cooked meals have been replaced by takeaways or convenience food.

Mikey Moon offers health and fitness advice to Gazette readers every Tuesday

We get it a lot at the gym actually, parents asking us about how to keep their kids in shape and what to feed them.

Don’t make them diet as this will cause a bad relationship with food.

Teach them about moderation and a healthy, balanced nutritional outlook and they will never have to diet in their lives.

Teach them to utilise fruit and vegetables while limiting processed food and sweets, as well as staying hydrated and drinking water.

When it comes to their exercise, don’t force them into things they don’t like but keep it fun.

Go for walks together or let them ride their bikes while you run.

Make up games which make them run, jump, crawl and do all sorts of other activities.

Childhood obesity can be managed easily while still allowing your children to be kids at the same time.

Encourage outdoor time and get them involved with healthy cooking. Trust me, it’s worth it.

