Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: Don't be downhearted if life gets in the way of your progress

Monday was my first day back in work for two weeks.

We’ve recently had a little boy, so I’ve been enjoying some time with him and my girlfriend.

It’s actually been nice to not be on the clock, to take the day as it comes without endless to-do lists or crazy hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikey Moon offers health and fitness advice for Gazette readers every week

If we’re being honest with each other, I haven’t really focused on my food very much these last two weeks.

The first week my mum cooked for us both, bringing it round as an excuse to see her grandson more than anything I think.

My mum’s cooking isn’t the healthiest but, wow, it is incredible.

Anyway, as I said, my nutrition has not been great. There have been takeaways or some days where I haven’t eaten until 3pm after running around, sorting out the little man.

Do you know what though? It’s been quite nice to have a break and relax on my food for a little bit.

Sometimes you just need a reset, and despite the last few weeks at home being chaos, I have actually enjoyed a little break from my training and nutrition.

That being said, I don’t know about you, but I can always feel when I’m ready to go back to a routine – and I am ready this week.

I’ve planned all my meals for the week, writing a little menu in my notes so I’m not winging it each day.

I have also planned the days I’m going to train and, at the moment, I have set myself a target of training four times per week.

I just need to train four days out of seven, which makes it easier for me mentally as it gives me a bit of wiggle room with lack of sleep from the baby.

My point here is that, sometimes, life takes over what you are doing but the important thing to remember is not to give up.

Just because you have had a bad week or two weeks does not mean you have ruined all of your progress.

It is as easy as just getting organised to get back on track.

You’ve got this...

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.