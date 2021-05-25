Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: Is planning good for you

I had a really interesting conversation with someone in the gym the other day regarding plans and following them.

It was interesting because she started to explain how people almost go into autopilot when following a plan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikey Moon offers health and fitness advice for Gazette readers every week

It’s pretty simple isn’t it – eat these meals on these days.

It makes it easier doesn’t it, having that structure? However, have you stopped to think what that structure is doing for you?

It sends you into autopilot because it is easy to follow, a little bit like getting a new wardrobe.

If you get a new wardrobe and build it following the instructions, that is great, but you won’t become a master carpenter after that.

Chances are, if I gave you the same wardrobe three weeks later, you would need the instructions again.

This is because, when following the instructions, you didn’t have to think for yourself.

Now, if I gave you the wardrobe without the instructions, would you still be able to build it?

Think about the last nutrition plan you followed. When it ended, did you know how to continue?

This is why I believe that, in every plan, there should be elements where you have to think for yourself.

It would be really easy for me to design detailed nutrition plans for all of my clients.

Part of my degree was in nutrition alongside exercise performance, so I know what I am doing with nutrition, but that would just be handing you the instructions.

Nutrition is a really personal thing and is also a vital skill to have.

That is why I think it is important to learn all about how to structure your own nutrition – don’t be super-restrictive and allow yourself the odd brownie or a few drinks here and there.

A balanced diet isn’t just about losing weight, it is about moderation, health and, also, mental health.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.