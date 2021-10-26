Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: Does healthy living really matter?

I love Eddie Hearn, not only do I think he’s hilarious but I also think he is really inspirational in his drive and passion for what he does.

They were talking about when we are on our deathbed at an older age, what will really matter to us?

This got me thinking about fitness and nutrition, actually, and whether it truly all matters.

The reality is we will die one day, and when that time comes, we will have the opportunity to look back over our lives and we will, hopefully, be very happy with the life we have led.

Diets are really interesting and so is people’s overall outlook on them.

People want results yesterday, and because of that, they begin to make sacrifices they really don’t need to.

They are so short-sighted when it comes to their lifestyle that they set unrealistic expectations and end up ultimately falling short.

My outlook on life is pretty simple. I’m here to enjoy myself.

I did the competitions and the diets and, do you know what, I hated every second of it.

I like a flexible approach. I keep myself in good shape through the year and, most of the time, I am on point with my nutrition.

However, if I want a McDonalds or a beer – or both – I’m doing it and I won’t have any regrets.

Stop saying no to things in order to be on your diet. Of course, you need to do things in moderation; however, life is for the living.

Eat that pizza, have that cake, drink a little too much, over indulge on holiday, eat at fancy restaurants or do whatever you want.

One day it will be over and, I can tell you right now, when it is and you look back over your life, you will not care how much you weighed in October 2021.

