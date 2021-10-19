Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: Always be yourself

The crazy thing is you were doing something positive for yourself, but because of the comments and remarks, you are now actually rethinking it.

This is crazy isn’t it? Something that had made you feel so good about yourself, you are now suddenly doubting because of how your close circle has reacted.

Mikey Moon offers health and fitness advice to Gazette readers every week

It is almost as if, a lot of the time, people don’t want to see others change for the better.

Someone gives up drinking alcohol and the reaction is never ‘Wow, good for you,’ it is immediately ‘Oh, that’s boring. Come on, have one drink.’

Someone loses weight and the reaction is never ‘Really good going, well done,’ it is ‘You look really skinny, you look ill,’ instead.

Someone wants to eat healthily, starts a bit of an eating plan, and it is ‘You’re eating that again – don’t know how you can eat that, how long until you eat normal food?’

Someone joins the gym and goes four times a week. There isn’t any applause for them but ‘You’re obsessed, it’s not good for you going that often.’

What this boils down to is choice.

If you are choosing something that will benefit your life in the long run, whether that be through health or general confidence, then don’t stop doing it.

You doing something to better yourself will not really affect people negatively. In fact, it will only improve your circle.

Don’t let the opinions of people stop you from pursuing what you want.

Someone will always have something negative to say, so you might as well go for it.

You may have to come to grips with the fact you might have to clap for yourself.

Whatever gives you more confidence, better health, and makes you happier, do that. Often.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.