Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: Accountability is all-important

What keeps us accountable and going on the right path?

Accountability is huge in achieving your fitness goals because without it who will know if you’ve gone off-track?

Mikey Moon offers health and fitness advice for Gazette readers every Tuesday.

You could get a coach, an accountability buddy or just hold yourself accountable.

There are three key areas:

1) Don’t lie to who you are accountable to, even if it is yourself. This is really important. I don’t mind clients struggling with a plan but I hate it when they lie. If they do, I can’t help them or make it better.

2) Check in often with your coach or just with yourself. How do you feel? How is your plan going? How do you look? All things you need to include in your frequent check-ins.

3) Record everything. Calorie counting isn’t key but tracking your calories can help massively, as can recording your weights in the gym or times on runs and writing down how you feel each week.

All of these are so important for accountability and progression. How are you supposed to progress in weights or repetitions if you haven’t noted down what you did last?

Being accountable is not just for fitness. Whatever you decide to do in life, hold yourself accountable to do it.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.