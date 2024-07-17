Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen believes he’s on the ‘right path’ ahead of tonight’s second round clash against Joe Cullen at the Betfred World Matchplay.

Littler was the pre-match favourite, although van Gerwen reaffirmed his credentials with a dominant display at the Winter Gardens.

“I was the underdog and I had a point to prove. That’s why the game was so important to me,” insisted van Gerwen, the champion in 2015, 2016 and 2022.

Michael van Gerwen beat Luke Littler in Blackpool on Monday Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

“Luke has been playing really well, but he’s not unstoppable; you just have to face the challenge and play your own game.

“There were a lot of stories and headlines about this match, and I’ve had a tough six months, so to win games like this means a lot to me.

“I don’t really listen to outside noise. I need to make sure I do the right thing for myself and put my opponents under pressure.

“My focus was there, my absolute will to win was there; the total package was complete and I think I was the far better player.”

Van Gerwen was visibly emotional after booking his place in the second round, and insists he’s as hungry as ever as he looks to return to his best.

The 35-year-old is without a PDC title since his Dutch Darts Masters triumph in January, despite registering four nightly wins during the 2024 Premier League.

“I’m always emotional, especially after a big win, because I have so much love for this game,” continued the world number two.

“I only see this emotion in a positive way. It shows I still like what I do. It still means something to me.

“If it doesn’t mean anything to you anymore, it would be time for me to retire, but I’m not in that position yet, and I won’t be for the next five, six, seven, eight to 10 years!”

Van Gerwen will now play Cullen for a place in the quarter-finals, in a repeat of their epic clash in the 2022 Premier League final.

Cullen – a World Matchplay semi-finalist in 2023 – also returned to winning ways with a thumping first round victory against Brendan Dolan.

“I’m on the right path,” declared van Gerwen, who is well aware of the threat posed by Cullen.

“I know what I’m capable of. Mentally I am strong enough, but you have to keep digging, grafting and investing time in yourself. The beast has to come out of you.

“I always demand the highest standards from myself and, when I don’t achieve that, I’m the first person to criticise my own game.

“I’m not looking too far ahead now. I’m taking it game by game. You can’t make any mistakes and I’ve been making too many mistakes lately, so not again.”

Wednesday’s action also sees 2019 champion Rob Cross take on Ryan Searle, while former finalist Michael Smith and Chris Dobey lock horns in round two for a second consecutive year.

2021 semi-finalist Krzysztof Ratajski faces Andrew Gilding, who defeated Peter Wright on Sunday to register his first victory in Blackpool since 2015.