Michael van Gerwen meets Luke Littler in the Betfred World Matchplay at Blackpool's Winter Gardens
and live on Freeview channel 276
Van Gerwen, a three-time winner, meets Premier League champion Littler, who has taken the sport by storm over the last nine months.
Defending champion Nathan Aspinall begins his title defence against Luke Woodhouse; one of five debutants in this year’s 32-player field.
Speaking after the draw on Thursday, Aspinall said: “Luke is a great player. He’s played some fantastic darts this year, that’s why he's in this tournament.
“I’ve played Luke quite a few times and I’ve got a good record against him so, while it’s going to be a tough game, it’s one I am confident that I can come through.”
The tournament returns to the Fylde coast from July 13-21 with round one seeing the world’s top 16 players facing 16 qualifiers from the one-year ProTour Order of Merit.
World number three Michael Smith will play 2018 champion Gary Anderson, while world champion Luke Humphries takes on German newcomer Ricardo Pietreczko.
Gerwyn Price, a finalist in 2022, faces a tough opening assignment against two-time semi-finalist Daryl Gurney, with 2019 winner Rob Cross up against Dutch debutant Gian van Veen.
Last year’s runner-up, Jonny Clayton, meets five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld, as Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski takes on seventh seed Dave Chisnall.
The 2020 champion, Dimitri Van den Bergh, begins his challenge against German number one Martin Schindler, who has already enjoyed a breakthrough 2024 season.
Van den Bergh’s successor in 2021, Peter Wright, meets former UK Open champion Andrew Gilding for a second straight year, with Australian number one Damon Heta handed a tie against Ryan Searle, who made the last eight in 2023.
James Wade, the 2007 winner, earned a 19th consecutive Blackpool appearance after a last-gasp qualification and he will play 2022 semi-finalist Danny Noppert.
Masters champion Stephen Bunting meets Ryan Joyce in his opener, as former European champion Ross Smith faces Northern Ireland’s Josh Rock.
Blackpool debutant Ritchie Edhouse plays another 2023 quarter-finalist, Chris Dobey, while Joe Cullen – a semi-finalist 12 months ago – takes on Brendan Dolan.
The schedule of play will be confirmed in due course, with the first round being played across the first three days from July 13-15.