Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler will meet in the first round of this year’s Betfred World Matchplay at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

Van Gerwen, a three-time winner, meets Premier League champion Littler, who has taken the sport by storm over the last nine months.

Defending champion Nathan Aspinall begins his title defence against Luke Woodhouse; one of five debutants in this year’s 32-player field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after the draw on Thursday, Aspinall said: “Luke is a great player. He’s played some fantastic darts this year, that’s why he's in this tournament.

Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler meet in the first round of the Betfred World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool Picture: PDC

“I’ve played Luke quite a few times and I’ve got a good record against him so, while it’s going to be a tough game, it’s one I am confident that I can come through.”

The tournament returns to the Fylde coast from July 13-21 with round one seeing the world’s top 16 players facing 16 qualifiers from the one-year ProTour Order of Merit.

World number three Michael Smith will play 2018 champion Gary Anderson, while world champion Luke Humphries takes on German newcomer Ricardo Pietreczko.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Aspinall celebrates winning the Betfred World Matchplay final at Blackpool's Winter Gardens last year Picture: PDC

Gerwyn Price, a finalist in 2022, faces a tough opening assignment against two-time semi-finalist Daryl Gurney, with 2019 winner Rob Cross up against Dutch debutant Gian van Veen.

Last year’s runner-up, Jonny Clayton, meets five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld, as Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski takes on seventh seed Dave Chisnall.

The 2020 champion, Dimitri Van den Bergh, begins his challenge against German number one Martin Schindler, who has already enjoyed a breakthrough 2024 season.

Van den Bergh’s successor in 2021, Peter Wright, meets former UK Open champion Andrew Gilding for a second straight year, with Australian number one Damon Heta handed a tie against Ryan Searle, who made the last eight in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Wade, the 2007 winner, earned a 19th consecutive Blackpool appearance after a last-gasp qualification and he will play 2022 semi-finalist Danny Noppert.

Masters champion Stephen Bunting meets Ryan Joyce in his opener, as former European champion Ross Smith faces Northern Ireland’s Josh Rock.

Blackpool debutant Ritchie Edhouse plays another 2023 quarter-finalist, Chris Dobey, while Joe Cullen – a semi-finalist 12 months ago – takes on Brendan Dolan.