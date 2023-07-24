Aspinall delivered a darting masterclass to dispatch Jonny Clayton 18-6 at the Winter Gardens, reeling off 11 consecutive legs midway through the match on his way to claiming a second televised ranking title.

The former UK Open champion averaged 96, hit seven maximums and converted five ton-plus checkouts to triumph in the biggest match of his career.

“It’s an amazing feeling. I'm so happy for me and my family and so proud of myself,” claimed Aspinall, who became the 12th player to lift the Phil Taylor Trophy and now has a career-high ranking of fifth in the world.

Nathan Aspinall won the Betfred World Matchplay title at Blackpool's Winter Gardens on Sunday Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

“I did so well to keep it at 5-5. I was doing Jonny Clayton things! I was taking out those three-dart combinations and that kept me in the game.

“I think that third session was the key. I don’t know what it was but then I suddenly found my scoring and I finished brilliantly all game.

“I think, for those 10 legs, my scoring was up there with the best I’ve ever scored and that was the telling factor tonight.”

Nathan Aspinall's mid-game blitz in the Betfred World Matchplay final took away the game from Jonny Clayton, his opponent in Blackpool Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

There was nothing to separate the pair after a high-quality opening 10 legs, which featured five ton-plus checkouts.

Aspinall drew first blood with a 110 combination before a brace of 108 checkouts kept Clayton at bay, despite the Welshman boasting an eight-point lead in the averages.

Clayton – who had taken out nine ton-plus finishes on his run to the final – conjured up a 141 checkout in leg seven before a 101 finish made it 5-5.

However, Aspinall then produced one of the most astounding spells of dominance in World Matchplay history.

He won 13 of the next 14 legs in storming to the title and the £200,000 top prize.

Legs of 11, 14, 13 and 12 darts put him 9-5 ahead, followed by a 170 checkout and a 115 combination on his way to a 13-5 lead.

His winning run had reached 11 legs before Clayton finally stopped the rot to trail 16-6.

Aspinall then took leg 23 before eventually landing double five for victory.

“These things don’t happen very often, so I want to enjoy this moment!” continued Aspinall.

“To share that final with Jonny was very special. He is such a lovely guy. He’s the best person on the tour.

“I wish him and his family all the best. He’s a gentleman of the game, he’s a credit to our sport, but I’m just happy I beat him!”

Clayton – also featuring in his maiden World Matchplay final – performed magnificently in his run to the final, fuelled by a desire to triumph for his ill father.

“I came out of the blocks well but then Nathan just turned up,” conceded the 48-year-old, who pockets the £100,000 runner-up prize.

“I cannot argue with the result. I was beaten by the better player and what a fantastic guy he is.

“To make the World Matchplay final is an amazing achievement. I’m a very proud man.