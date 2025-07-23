Michael van Gerwen and Josh Rock headline Betfred World Matchplay day five in Blackpool

By Josh Gorton
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 10:00 BST
Michael van Gerwen beat Raymond van Barneveld in Blackpool on Monday Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDCplaceholder image
Michael van Gerwen beat Raymond van Barneveld in Blackpool on Monday Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC
Michael van Gerwen admitted that ‘darts doesn’t stop for anyone’ ahead of his Betfred World Matchplay showdown against Josh Rock on Wednesday.

The pair will go head-to-head in a fascinating second-round clash in Blackpool, after overcoming Raymond van Barneveld and Ross Smith respectively on Monday evening.

Van Gerwen won through a gruelling affair against van Barneveld at the Winter Gardens, overturning a 4-3 deficit to open his challenge for a fourth Phil Taylor Trophy.

Rock, meanwhile, powered in a 104.32 average to dispatch former European champion Smith, racing into a 5-0 lead on his way to celebrating his first win on the World Matchplay stage.

Josh Rock meets Michael van Gerwen at the Winter Gardens after victory over Ross Smith Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDCplaceholder image
Josh Rock meets Michael van Gerwen at the Winter Gardens after victory over Ross Smith Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC
Van Gerwen came into this year’s tournament having only featured in two World Series of Darts events since mid-May – and he struggled for fluency in his 10-6 win over van Barneveld.

“We all know where I am coming from,” declared van Gerwen.

“I have not got enough match rhythm but my head is there, which is a good thing.

“This is a tournament I love to play. I have won this title three times before, so when you don’t play your A game, it’s really frustrating.

“I am a winner. I don’t like losing, but hopefully this will be the start of something really nice.”

Van Gerwen has won both of his previous televised meetings with Rock, including their epic last-16 clash at the 2022 Grand Slam of Darts, where the Northern Irishman landed a memorable nine-darter in defeat.

The Dutch superstar also ran out a comfortable winner during their first-round tie at the World Grand Prix in 2023, although the context is very different this time around.

“Darts doesn’t stop for anyone, not for me, not for Phil Taylor, not anyone,” conceded van Gerwen.

“Sometimes I have to be patient with myself, but of course that’s difficult, because I know what I’m capable of.

“It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon. You need to win more games at the highest level and then things will develop for myself. I know that.

“It feels like you have to start from scratch but I can handle it. I love what I do, I love performing.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding van Gerwen’s form, Rock is under no illusions about the task awaiting him.

“It’s definitely an opportunity, but Michael is still a three-time world champion,” insisted Rock, who led Northern Ireland to World Cup of Darts glory last month.

“He’s also won the World Matchplay three times, so he knows how to win, but I’m just looking forward to playing one of the best players in the world.

“I’ve played against Michael on the big stage before. I’ve hit a nine-darter against him; I’m up there trying my best to win a trophy and so is he.”

Wednesday’s action will also feature tournament favourite Luke Littler, who continues his campaign against European Championship runner-up Jermaine Wattimena.

Littler averaged 108.92 in his opening round demolition of Ryan Searle, while Wattimena ended his four-match winless run on the Fylde coast with victory over 2021 champion Peter Wright.

Elsewhere, Chris Dobey and 2022 runner-up Gerwyn Price will lock horns in an all-Premier League battle, as former UK Open champion Andrew Gilding and a resurgent Dirk van Duijvenbode do battle in the evening’s opener.

