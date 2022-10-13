Who was Blackpool Gateway Academy’s special guest?

On Wednesday (October 12), Blackpool Gateway Academy were visited by British wheelchair basketball player and Paralympian Sophie Carrigill.

The 28-year-old represented Great Britain in Wheelchair Basketball at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, as well as numerous European and World Championships.

Paralympian Sophie Carrigill pays a visit to pupils at Blackpool Gateway Academy

Sophie became paralysed from the waist down aged 16, when during a family holiday in the United States in 2010, she was a passenger in a car that crashed into a tree.

Despite being the only person wearing a seat belt, the crash damaged many of her organs, with some having to be removed, and her fractured T6 thoracic vertebrae led to her paralysis.

What was Sophie doing at Blackpool Gateway Academy?

In partnership with Sports For Champions, Blackpool Gateway Academy, were taking part in a UK fundraiser to help support the mental and physical health of pupils after the national lockdowns.

Sophie with year 6 pupils Riley Cummins, 10, Jayden Hall, 10, Amelia Hand, 10 and Maisy Head, 11.

Sophie visited the school to run a sponsored fitness circuit from Nursery to Y6, and she also shared her story of how she came to compete in Wheelchair Basketball, and her achievements, in order to inspire the children.

60% of the funds raised will be used to spend on resources that will enrich children’s education and experience, with the remaining 40% going to professional athletes who may be in need of health support.

The Gateway children were able to work towards a gold, silver or bronze award depending on how much they raised.

What did the school think of the fundraiser?

Hayley Ferguson, Year 1 Class Teacher & PE Coordinator, said: “The fundraiser has been such a fantastic experience for the children. They have been able to enjoy taking part in physical activity, whilst raising money for an important cause. It was great to see so many children be inspired by Sophie’s story and be motivated to be the best we can be.”

What did Sophie say about her time at Blackpool Gateway Academy?

