Lytham St Annes Softball Club boys earn GB places for Euro Championships
Three players from Lytham St Annes Softball Club have been selected to represent Great Britain in the European Championships.
Oliver Brown, Ethan Hull (both aged 11) and Lucas Harrison (15) will take on Europe’s best under-16 boys in the Czech Republic this July.
The trio are to play in the GB Fastpitch League at the National Baseball and Softball Centre at Farnham Park in Slough over the summer as they prepare for the European showpiece in Prague.
Lytham St Annes Softball Club (LSASC) formed in 2019 and has bounced back strongly since the pandemic.
Four weekly sessions take place at Lytham St Annes High School. Anyone aged five and over is welcome – one session is specifically for ladies – and no equipment or previous experience is required.
Softball is similar to baseball but is played with a larger ball on a smaller pitch and the more tactical Fastpitch version of the game is growing fast.
The club is reaching out to the local community to form partnerships to help players fulfil their potential by attending regional/national training and/or fixtures. Help would be welcomed with kit and other equipment, travel and accommodation.
A gofundme.com page to raise money for the LSASC trio’s exciting eastern European adventure is open now at https://gofundme/89a9fcb2
Coach Natalie Hull, a former Great Britain player and junior coach, can be contacted for further information ([email protected]), which you can also find on the club's Facebook page, LsaSoftballuk