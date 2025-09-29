Lytham St Annes hockey round-up: Seconds share six goals with Leyland and Chorley

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's ladies' second team Photo: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club’s men’s first team suffered a 4-0 loss at their Kendal counterparts on Saturday.

They started strongly in drizzly conditions, with both teams having plenty of chances.

Kendal managed to open the scoring before going on to extend their advantage.

However, the LSA players kept attacking with Michael Robbins unable to convert despite many great passages of play.

There was also a defeat for the ladies’ first team, who went down 5-3 at Penrith as they were hit by injuries, illness and absences.

Having started a player down, LSA conceded twice before another goal left them 3-0 adrift at half-time.

They pulled one back through Frankie Beeby’s penalty flick before Penrith scored again following a short corner.

LSA continued to play well with Beeby making it 4-2, only for Penrith to score their fifth with six minutes left.

Beeby had the last word though, getting a shot away at goal to complete her hat-trick.

There was a draw for the ladies’ second team, who shared six goals with Leyland and Chorley 2.

Having conceded inside the first five minutes, LSA levelled as a short corner ended with Verity Foreshaw scoring.

Leyland and Chorley restored their lead, only for LSA to get back on terms again as Zofia Leach slotted home from Charlotte Robbins’ pass.

However, just before the break, Leyland came back again to go in 3-2 up at half-time.

The LSA defence’s marking was relentless in the second half, during which they equalised for a third time as Michelle Robbins scored from Leach’s pass.