​Lytham ‘rain’ supreme in wet conditions against Ulverston

Lytham Hockey Club's ladies were 2-0 winners over Ulverston (photo: Lytham HC)

​Lytham Hockey Club’s ladies coped with the worst of British weather to secure a 2-0 victory over Ulverston.

After a good opening to the match, Lytham were unfortunate not to take an early lead.

However, they finally got their noses in front when Jade Yarwood played a perfect ball straight to player-of-the-match Darley Harrison who raced past two defenders before firing home from the top of the D.

Lytham continued to work hard work in the second half and that paid-off with some fantastic play 12 minutes in.

An overload secured a short corner where Frankie Beeby decided to have a shot at goal which was stopped on the line with an Ulverston foot which resulted in a penalty flick.

Without hesitation Charlotte Thompson confidently stepped up and fired home.

The men’s first XI lost 4-0 at Kendal.

Despite starting strong, with both teams having lots of chances, Kendal managed to scored in the final few minutes of the half.

Things went from bad to worse as Kendal movedthrough the gears to open up a commanding 4-0 lead.

Lytham kept battling with Michael Robbins going close on a number of occasions.