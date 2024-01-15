News you can trust since 1873
Lytham St Annes hockey round-up: Firsts shine in claiming victory

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team were 2-0 winners in their game against Brooklands Poynton 2 at the weekend.
Published 15th Jan 2024, 16:45 GMT
A massive improvement from the week before saw Lytham pushing to create chances with every player giving 100 per cent.

They were awarded a number of short corners, which were saved by the Brooklands keeper, while Dani Howarth kept out a similar set piece at the other end.

It meant the first half ended goalless before the Lytham players stepped up a level in the second.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club saw their ladies' first team record victory Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey ClubLytham St Annes Hockey Club saw their ladies' first team record victory Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club
Lytham St Annes Hockey Club saw their ladies' first team record victory Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club
One-twos and good passing ended with Lucy Bridges collecting Lucie McNally’s pass and opening the scoring.

Lytham kept pushing and, from another short corner, Georgia Perkins wrapped up victory with a reverse sweep from Bridge’s initial shot.

There was a defeat for the seconds as they went down 2-1 against their Clitheroe and Blackburn counterparts.

Although Lytham struggled to get through the opposition defence, they kept them out at the other end until a deflected effort from a short corner broke the deadlock.

After the break, they got back on terms when a short corner was converted by Rachel Gibbs.

However, Lytham fell behind again late on and were left with nothing from a good team performance.

The men’s first team met Leyland and Chorley for the third time this season.

Dave Robbins missed three chances before Lytham led at the break through Adam Dixon.

He then scored a penalty flick and also completed his hat-trick, while Tom Atkinson made it 4-0.

Then, with 15 minutes left, Atkinson and an opposition player ended up on the floor after a grapple for the ball ended with Atkinson suffering a facial injury.

The L&C player was sent off before the rest of the team was taken off with the game brought to an early finish.

The men’s seconds were beaten, losing 5-0 at Windermere 2.

They trailed after 10 minutes, the hosts scoring with a short corner strike which didn’t leave the D.

That rattled Lytham with goals going in too easily as they conceded another four by the break.

A new set-up for the second half worked well, restricting Windermere as no further goals were scored.

