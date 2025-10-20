Lytham St Annes Hockey Club: Three wins from four weekend matches

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's ladies' second team Photo: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club’s ladies picked up three wins on an unbeaten weekend for the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firsts travelled to Chorley Phoenix, where they recorded a 3-1 victory.

Gemma Prestwich, Jessica McIntyre and Macey Ward had put them 3-0 up before Chorley pulled one back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were back-to-back weekend games for the seconds, starting with a 1-0 win against Preston 3 on Saturday.

The majority of the first-half play was in the middle of the pitch with LSA unable to score despite a lot of shots on goal.

Their winner came in the second period with Zofia Leach turning and pushing the ball past the keeper.

Sunday brought an 8-0 victory in a rescheduled match against Lancaster Nomads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LSA played strongly from the off, leading within five minutes as Leach slotted home the first of six goals in the opening period.

Rachel Gibbs scored with a reverse flick, Adriana Cawood netted twice and Ella Butler-Reid finished off a rebound before Leach notched her second.

Cawood completed her hat-trick midway through the second half and Gibbs scored her second with five minutes remaining.

Elsewhere, the men’s first team drew 1-1 in a lacklustre encounter against Windermere 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first half offered little in terms of excitement as both teams struggled to create clear chances.

LSA broke the deadlock midway through the opening period, when Tom Atkinson pounced on a loose ball in the circle to nudge it past the goalkeeper.

Windermere responded shortly after the break as they calmly converted a penalty corner.

A scrappy and disjointed second half followed, with misplaced passes, few attacking moves and minimal urgency from either side.