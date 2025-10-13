Lytham St Annes Hockey Club round-up: A narrow loss for the ladies

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's ladies' first team Photo: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team suffered a narrow 2-1 loss against a Kendal team undefeated this season.

Kendal dominated the first half, keeping LSA on the defensive with Dani Howarth making some fine saves.

However, Kendal were able to score twice before half-time but LSA were much stronger in the second period.

Macey Ward and Darley Harrison were unlucky not to score before the latter got on the scoresheet heading into the last 10 minutes.

Although LSA fought to try and create an opportunity to equalise, the clock was ticking and they didn’t get that chance.

The seconds lost 4-1 against Brookfield 2 despite putting in plenty of effort.

LSA were definitely the stronger of the two teams in the first half, but half-time came with the match goalless.

Brookfield then went a goal up against the run of play before scoring a second.

After several attacks, a short corner brought a great goal from LSA’s Zofia Leach.

The men’s first team lost 2-1 when they met Leyland and Chorley 1.

They started well, having plenty of attacks and getting in many shots, but started the second half 2-0 down.

LSA began the second period strongly, Tom Atkinson pulling one back, though both teams missed many chances.

The seconds lost 5-0, also against Leyland and Chorley.

LSA started the game under pressure as their opponents pressed high, scoring twice in the first half.

A third came after a series of second-half attacks, followed by two further goals to complete the scoring.