Lytham St Annes Hockey Club round-up: Two victories from three for the men and women

By Rachel Gibbs
Published 6th Oct 2025, 14:24 BST
Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's ladies' first team and Fylde's thirds stage a minute's silence for Sheila Noon Photo: Lytham St Annes Hockey Clubplaceholder image
Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's ladies' first team and Fylde's thirds stage a minute's silence for Sheila Noon Photo: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club
Lytham St Annes Hockey Club remembered club stalwart Sheila Noon last Saturday, on a day which brought two wins from three for the senior teams.

The ladies’ second side recorded a 3-1 victory against Fylde’s fifths.

Most Popular

LSA started energetically with strong attacking runs up both sides, in addition to great skill and pressure from the defence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their grit and determination paid off with the opening goal as Michelle Robbins, Ella Butler-Reid and Charlotte Robbins combined for Zofia Leach to slot home.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's ladies' second team Photo: Lytham St Annes Hockey Clubplaceholder image
Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's ladies' second team Photo: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club
placeholder image
Read More
Seconds share six goals

Niamh Melling’s fine work kept LSA in front before they doubled their lead as Leach finished in style.

Leach and Charlotte Robbins then played a one-two which ended with the latter dinking home LSA’s third goal.

It was Fylde who had the final word, however, scoring a consolation from a short corner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Also victorious was the men’s first team, who defeated Garstang 3-0 and kept a first clean sheet in two seasons.

They took the lead when an early short corner found Lewis Gannon, whose shot took a couple of deflections before finding the goal.

Two minutes into the second half, it was 2-0 as Neil Mallalieu slid the ball under the keeper.

He then scored his second and LSA’s third, having been found open by Andy Copeland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the LSA ladies’ first team lost 5-2 when they met Fylde’s thirds.

Although keeper Dani Howarth made some fine saves, Fylde were 4-0 up at half-time.

Jess Mason and Frankie Beeby scored in the second half for LSA, either side of Fylde’s fifth goal.

Related topics:Fylde
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice