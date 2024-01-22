There were goals galore as Lytham St Annes Hockey Club’s ladies’ second team drew 4-4 with Leyland and Chorley 1 last weekend.

A game featuring two evenly-matched teams saw Lytham’s Niamh Melling make some fine saves before Leyland and Chorley went ahead.

Lytham swiftly responded, winning a short corner which Fran Beeby converted for the equaliser.

Leyland and Chorley retook the lead, only for Ella Martin to play in Beeby for her second to make it 2-2 at half-time.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's ladies' second team drew 4-4 with Leyland and Chorley Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club

A slow start to the second period saw Lytham fall behind again before a Leyland and Chorley player was sent off following an argument.

Lytham capitalised with Martin scoring their third equaliser before Leyland and Chorley led yet again following a counter-attack.

Nevertheless, a short corner in the final minute wasn’t cleared and Lucy Knowles converted the rebound to earn Lytham a draw.

Elsewhere, the firsts – missing a few of their usual players – were beaten 8-0 at Formby.

Having gone behind to a goal from a short corner, they trailed 4-0 at the break despite countless crucial saves from Dani Howarth.

A change of formation for the second half brought multiple shots at goal for Lytham but Formby matched their new mindset.

They quickly adapted and were able to score four more goals in the second period.

There was also a defeat for the men’s seconds, who lost 2-1 to Kirkby Lonsdale 2 after leading through Mike Gannon’s goal.

That seemed to wake up Kirkby, who forced Lytham back before equalising inside the last 10 minutes.