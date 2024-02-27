Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a game that started with some of the Lytham ladies trying out some new positions on the pitch.

They began the match well with some good defending from the back against a Nomads team which had a strong attack.

Although Lancaster had opportunities on goal, Niamh Melling made some fine saves to keep them out.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's ladies' second team Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club

A deflection gave Nomads the lead but Lytham responded with Izzy Thomas making some great hits down the wing.

They also had a few short corners in the first half, but were unable to convert them into a goal, before conceding again to trail 2-0 at half-time.

The second period saw Lytham have more opportunities with Thomas making good hits in the D.

Another chance came their way with Isabelle Roberts unlucky not to score from the post.

Hettie Maclean-Bristol made some good runs on the wing, which gave the Lytham players more chances in their attacking 25.

The Lytham team continued to fight for possession throughout the game but Lancaster managed to score more goals as it progressed.

It meant the match finished 6-0 in Nomads’ favour, an improvement on the last time the teams met which saw Lytham beaten 11-0; illustrating how confident the players are becoming in the second half of the season.