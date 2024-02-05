Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Facing an Alderley Edge team looking to score from the start, Lytham tried to deny them early opportunities but conceded two goals.

Lytham created a couple of chances and pulled a goal back when a quick free hit found Sophie Finney, who took the ball around the keeper to score.

Although Lytham continued to defend and create opportunities in attack, two more goals left them 4-1 down at half-time.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's ladies' first team Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club

The second half saw Lytham giving 100 per cent to thwart their opponents, only for tired legs to set in.

That enabled Alderley Edge to find the goal three more times and complete the scoring.

The seconds drew 2-2 in their game against Longridge 2, having lost 14-0 at the start of the season.

Longridge went ahead but Lytham levelled when Frankie Beeby scored from a short corner.

The second half saw Longridge retake the lead but Beeby’s spectacular reverse stick goal meant it was honours even.

A men’s second team with eight players aged 16 or under lost 2-1 to Leyland and Chorley.

Archie Brown scored for Lytham, whose younger players were complimented by their opponents.

Sunday saw the men’s first team beaten 6-1 at league leaders Kendal 1.

Lytham’s Pete Burn and Cal Duffy came close to scoring in the first half as they trailed 3-0 at the break.