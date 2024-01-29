Lytham St Annes Hockey Club round-up: First team shares the spoils
Lytham started well and created a number of chances before seeing keeper Will Butcher concede a penalty flick.
However, Butcher saved the resulting shot as half-time arrived with the game goalless.
Both teams started the second period strongly with the visitors taking the lead before Lytham equalised through Will Dowbiggin.
Andy Copeland then put them in front, only for Kirkby Lonsdale to level, before Lytham’s Adam Dixon saw a late penalty flick saved.
The seconds travelled to Kendal, where they were beaten 4-2 with some good hockey on show from the Lytham youngsters.
The ladies’ second team travelled to Garstang, where they were beaten 9-0.
Lytham had started well but it wasn’t long before their defence began to be tested.
Despite withstanding a number of attempts, they were 4-0 behind at half-time.
The second half saw Lytham play the ball out from the back better, as well as using the wings, but Garstang defended well and then capitalised on some tired legs to extend their lead.
Sunday saw a junior tournament with Lytham fielding a mixed U10s side, as well as boys and girls teams at U14 level.
They met Pendle Forest, Garstang, Fylde and Preston in a round robin tournament, which saw the U10s play some confident hockey with George Frank scoring some very impressive goals.
The U14 girls, who had experienced some tough games of late, worked together well while the boys also gave it their all.