Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lytham started well and created a number of chances before seeing keeper Will Butcher concede a penalty flick.

However, Butcher saved the resulting shot as half-time arrived with the game goalless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both teams started the second period strongly with the visitors taking the lead before Lytham equalised through Will Dowbiggin.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's men's first team Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club

Andy Copeland then put them in front, only for Kirkby Lonsdale to level, before Lytham’s Adam Dixon saw a late penalty flick saved.

The seconds travelled to Kendal, where they were beaten 4-2 with some good hockey on show from the Lytham youngsters.

The ladies’ second team travelled to Garstang, where they were beaten 9-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lytham had started well but it wasn’t long before their defence began to be tested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite withstanding a number of attempts, they were 4-0 behind at half-time.

The second half saw Lytham play the ball out from the back better, as well as using the wings, but Garstang defended well and then capitalised on some tired legs to extend their lead.

Sunday saw a junior tournament with Lytham fielding a mixed U10s side, as well as boys and girls teams at U14 level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They met Pendle Forest, Garstang, Fylde and Preston in a round robin tournament, which saw the U10s play some confident hockey with George Frank scoring some very impressive goals.