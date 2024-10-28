Lytham St Annes Hockey Club’s ladies’ second team lost 7-0 in their rearranged match at Southport 2 last weekend.

The original game a month ago had been abandoned following an injury to Lytham’s Charlotte Maclean-Bristol.

However, with the new date coming during the half-term holidays, it meant many familiar faces were unavailable.

Nevertheless, it was a great opportunity for some of the club’s newer players and allowed the juniors to step up for their first game.

It was also a chance for Lucia Halliwell-Fletcher to move back from her usual position up front and play in goal instead.

Lytham’s youngsters started strongly, displaying remarkable spirit and tenacity in creating opportunities against a formidable opposition.

In defence, there were some fine saves from Halliwell-Fletcher with the match proving a competitive encounter for the majority of the first half.

Both teams exchanged possession and had goalscoring chances but Southport used their three subs to their advantage.

They pressured the Lytham defence as goals in quick succession eventually saw Southport establish a 2-0 lead.

Lytham were then unfortunate to concede another following a well-struck short corner just before the half-time whistle.

The Lytham players remained resilient in the second half, defending fiercely and demonstrating great teamwork.

As the second half progressed, fatigue began to set in and Southport capitalised upon their chances.

They went further ahead, scoring some good goals from open play and short corners.

Despite the mounting score, Lytham continued to push forward and were unlucky not to manage a goal for their efforts – which weren’t reflected in the final scoreline.