Lytham St Annes Hockey Club’s men and women had contrasting fortunes from a reduced weekend’s programme.

Only two of the senior teams were in action, highlighted by the ladies’ firsts who were 2-0 winners against Ulverston.

Back at AKS after a weekend off, Lytham created a number of first-half chances down the right and through the middle.

Having used a number of routines to try and capitalise on their short corners, Lytham eventually opened the scoring.

Frankie Beeby’s initial shot was saved but the ball deflected to Imogen Osborne, who found the net.

That gave Lytham the lead at half-time, after which further attacking opportunities were created.

This pressure led to the Ulverston keeper fouling Beeby for a penalty stroke, converted by Charlotte Thomson.

Lytham continued to press with Lily Miles seeing a goal disallowed before tired legs enabled Ulverston to counter once or twice.

However, a combination of the defence and keeper Dani Howarth kept them at bay and saw Lytham on the front foot for the remainder of the game.

Elsewhere, the men’s seconds were beaten 5-1 by a very strong Preston seventh team.

Lytham started the game strongly, passing the ball well and earning an early short corner.

They fell behind to a goal on the counter from an experienced Preston team, who then picked Lytham off twice more to lead 3-0 at half-time.

The second half again saw Lytham play some attractive hockey, only to concede two further goals.

Lytham never gave up though and were rewarded with a consolation goal from Will Butcher.