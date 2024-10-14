Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club’s ladies’ second team lost 5-4 when they hosted Clitheroe and Blackburn’s thirds last weekend.

The game started with both teams appearing evenly matched before Clitheroe and Blackburn sneaked their opener.

That boosted their confidence as they scored another two in a similar fashion before Frankie Beeby pulled one back, dribbling to the top of the D and finding the net.

With Clitheroe and Blackburn 3-1 up at half-time, they dominated the start of the second period and scored twice more to move 5-1 in front.

Lytham did not give up and continued to drive forward, their efforts rewarded when Beeby scored twice in quick succession to leave them 5-3 down.

Hettie Maclean-Bristol’s mishit effort from a short corner then made it 5-4 but Lytham could not quite manage an equaliser.

Elsewhere, Lytham’s men’s first team were 5-1 winners against Windermere’s seconds.

Lytham pressed the Windermere team from the start, winning possession and attacking the D.

It wasn’t long before they were rewarded as a scramble allowed Andrew Copeland to round the keeper and score the first goal.

With Lytham maintaining that pressure and defending the occasional attack, it wasn’t long before they scored again.

It was Dave Robbins who got himself onto the scoresheet, tidying up another scramble after a penalty corner strike was saved.

Windermere pulled a goal back before the break, after which Lytham scored again as Michael Robbins netted.

Another scramble ended with Dave Robbins collecting his second goal – in almost identical fashion to the first – before Adam Dixon’s drag flick completed the scoring.