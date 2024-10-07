Lytham St Annes Hockey Club: Weekend losses for Lytham teams
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
They began well, considering they were a player down, and put Pendle Forest under pressure.
The defence kept their opposition at bay, surrounding the ball and showing some good defensive skills.
Nevertheless, Pendle Forest eventually managed to get the better of Lytham’s defence to open up a 2-0 lead by half-time.
Lytham continued to play strongly after the break, which saw both teams eventually exchange goals despite some good saves from the LSA keeper.
There was also a defeat for the men’s first team as they went down 4-2 against their Wigton counterparts.
The match started with Lytham seeing off some early pressure as both sides had early chances.
It was Lytham who took the lead when Lewis Gannon’s shot from a short corner was deflected to Tom Atkinson, who buried the ball.
Further opportunities came Lytham’s way but they were unable to capitalise as they led 1-0 at half-time.
Although Lytham began the second half well, Wigton found a leveller before scoring twice more to open up a 3-1 advantage.
Lytham began to apply pressure again and pulled one back through Dave Robbins.
Multiple chances to equalise were spurned before a tap-in wrapped up victory for Wigton.
The seconds were in action against Fylde’s firsts, losing 3-1.
Despite a good first-half performance, Lytham conceded before half-time after which they struggled a bit more despite some fine saves from their man of the match, Rufus Tasker.