A well-matched first half saw Lytham struggle to convert against a feisty Prescot team which also had chances.

They fell behind to a penalty flick before Prescot added to their tally with an unstoppable deflection, a textbook flick from a penalty corner and a strike high off the crossbar.

With a few of the seconds supporting the firsts – and some illnesses- Lytham 2 only had 11 players for their 5-0 loss at Lancaster 2.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's ladies' second team lost against Lancaster last weekend Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club

It did not deter their enthusiasm against a Lancaster team which put them under a lot of pressure from the start.

They managed to gain a goal from a short corner, followed by two more to lead 3-0 at half-time.

Lytham managed to hold a lot better defensively in the second half and created chances on goal.

Again, they could not find the back of the net and conceded twice more before full-time.

There was also a defeat for the men’s first team, who lost 3-2 against Wigton 1.

Lytham started well, creating a number of chances but failing to capitalise before falling behind.

In response, Lytham broke forward and saw Will Dowbiggin fouled by the onrushing keeper, who was yellow-carded.

Eventually, Lytham capitalised on Wigton’s lack of a keeper as a short corner ended with Neil Mallalieu equalising.

A lapse in concentration saw Lytham fall behind again, only for Dowbiggin to make it 2-2 by half-time.