Lytham St Annes Hockey Club round-up: Tough weekend for trio of teams
and live on Freeview channel 276
A well-matched first half saw Lytham struggle to convert against a feisty Prescot team which also had chances.
They fell behind to a penalty flick before Prescot added to their tally with an unstoppable deflection, a textbook flick from a penalty corner and a strike high off the crossbar.
With a few of the seconds supporting the firsts – and some illnesses- Lytham 2 only had 11 players for their 5-0 loss at Lancaster 2.
It did not deter their enthusiasm against a Lancaster team which put them under a lot of pressure from the start.
They managed to gain a goal from a short corner, followed by two more to lead 3-0 at half-time.
Lytham managed to hold a lot better defensively in the second half and created chances on goal.
Again, they could not find the back of the net and conceded twice more before full-time.
There was also a defeat for the men’s first team, who lost 3-2 against Wigton 1.
Lytham started well, creating a number of chances but failing to capitalise before falling behind.
In response, Lytham broke forward and saw Will Dowbiggin fouled by the onrushing keeper, who was yellow-carded.
Eventually, Lytham capitalised on Wigton’s lack of a keeper as a short corner ended with Neil Mallalieu equalising.
A lapse in concentration saw Lytham fall behind again, only for Dowbiggin to make it 2-2 by half-time.
The second period saw Lytham continue to create chances before another error gave Wigton the winning goal.