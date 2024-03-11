Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lytham went into the game looking to show the improvements made from November’s first meeting.

Having started strongly, stopping any Fylde attacking play in the middle and putting pressure on inside the D, Lytham eventually conceded in trailing 3-0 at half-time.

The second half saw Lytham again trying to close down the Fylde attack, though their opponents scored a further three times.

Nevertheless, every Lytham player worked tirelessly until the end with Grace Reddy scoring from a short corner.

The seconds also conceded half-a-dozen in losing 6-0 to Brookfield 1.

Their last away game of the season started with Lytham playing well in the first 15 minutes before Brookfield scored from a short corner.

Four more goals followed as the home team built a 5-0 lead at the break.

Short corners, possession and scoring opportunities came Lytham’s way in the second half but it was Brookfield who scored with another short corner late on.

The men’s first team, however, did score six as they won 6-1 at Clitheroe and Blackburn.

Having trailed to Lewis Gannon’s own goal, they led 2-1 at the break through Dave Robbins and Andy Copeland.

Robbins scored again after the break, while Adam Dixon (2) and Tom Atkinson completed Lytham’s tally.

Elsewhere, the men’s seconds beat Leyland and Chorley Development 4-0.