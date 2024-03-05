Lytham St Annes Hockey Club round-up: Men battle back to beat Preston
On a wet afternoon, Lytham started slowly as they trailed 2-0 in the first 20 minutes.
They began their fightback as Joe Briggs, Oakley Williams and Jake Elliott combined for Michael Robbins to pull a goal back.
Pushing forward, Lytham soon equalised but conceded a third just before half-time.
The second half saw Lytham start to put pressure on the Preston goal, which saw them level for a second time at 3-3.
With Lytham truly on the front foot, the winner came through Aadi Smith’s strike from the top of the D.
The ladies’ first team suffered a 5-1 loss against Didsbury Greys after a strong beginning.
An early short corner saw Jade Yarwood’s shot saved before Grace Reddy hit the rebound to the back post for Lara Pilling to tap in.
Didsbury fought back hard, scoring from a short corner and in open play to lead 2-1 at half-time.
Though Dani Howarth made some impressive saves, Didsbury scored three more times to win a well-matched game that wasn’t reflected in the scoreline.
Elsewhere, there was a 7-2 loss for the ladies’ seconds against their Garstang counterparts.
Facing the league leaders with only a bare 11, Lytham trailed 2-0 at half-time after which Garstang scored another three in quick succession.
Ella Martin pulled one back, scoring after a short corner effort was cleared off the line.
Garstang then scored two further goals but it was Lytham who had the last word with Erin McGill netting their second.