Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On a wet afternoon, Lytham started slowly as they trailed 2-0 in the first 20 minutes.

They began their fightback as Joe Briggs, Oakley Williams and Jake Elliott combined for Michael Robbins to pull a goal back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pushing forward, Lytham soon equalised but conceded a third just before half-time.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's men's second team defeated Preston 6 Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club

The second half saw Lytham start to put pressure on the Preston goal, which saw them level for a second time at 3-3.

With Lytham truly on the front foot, the winner came through Aadi Smith’s strike from the top of the D.

The ladies’ first team suffered a 5-1 loss against Didsbury Greys after a strong beginning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An early short corner saw Jade Yarwood’s shot saved before Grace Reddy hit the rebound to the back post for Lara Pilling to tap in.

Didsbury fought back hard, scoring from a short corner and in open play to lead 2-1 at half-time.

Though Dani Howarth made some impressive saves, Didsbury scored three more times to win a well-matched game that wasn’t reflected in the scoreline.

Elsewhere, there was a 7-2 loss for the ladies’ seconds against their Garstang counterparts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facing the league leaders with only a bare 11, Lytham trailed 2-0 at half-time after which Garstang scored another three in quick succession.

Ella Martin pulled one back, scoring after a short corner effort was cleared off the line.