Lytham St Annes Hockey Club: Rearranged game ends with seconds' success

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's men's second team Photo: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club had only one match last weekend with a rearranged game for the men’s second team against Leyland and Chorley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That ended in a 4-2 victory for the LSA team, who produced an exceptional performance on the day.

They attacked and pressed high from the start of the match, making a number of great passes in creating opportunities to enter the Leyland and Chorley D.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten minutes into the game, a lovely ball into the edge of the D ended with Joe Briggs finding the bottom corner for the opening goal.

A series of short corners then went LSA’s way, although they were unable to take advantage.

Then, as the game progressed, LSA dropped off the press a little which allowed Leyland and Chorley to get into their half.

However, with their solid defence and some great saves from Rufus Tasker, they managed to keep them from scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half began again with some fine defending, which led to excellent passing play up the right-hand side between Max Brown and Patrick Hesketh.

That ended with a fine ball into Hesketh, who smashed home LSA’s second goal.

Leyland and Chorley pulled one back from a short corner, only for a counter to end with LSA getting the ball to Tom Lees who put them 3-1 ahead.

LSA had put together some good passing play but Leyland and Chorley stole possession from them before scoring again.

However, it was Andy Wood who completed the scoring with 10 minutes remaining as a well-timed deflection gave LSA their fourth goal.