Lytham St Annes Hockey Club: Men return with comfortable victory
After three weeks without a league fixture, they started well with Andy Copeland having a chance in the first minute.
It wasn’t long until David Robbins slotted home their first goal, followed quickly by his second.
Tom Atkinson’s double made it 4-0 before a lapse in concentration saw Lytham concede.
They upped the intensity again with Neil Mallalieu scoring before half-time, after which Copeland netted the sixth.
Although Clitheroe and Blackburn pulled two goals back, Lytham had the final word as Adam Dixon made it 7-3.
The ladies’ senior team went down 7-0 against Fylde 2, despite impressive displays from Dani Howarth and Lucy Bridges.
The seconds also suffered a 7-0 defeat against Brookfield 1.
They started strongly, winning an early short corner, but were unable to beat the keeper.
Brookfield scored four goals before the break, after which they netted another three.
Lytham’s midfielders worked hard in creating shooting opportunities for a team which stayed positive throughout.
As for the juniors, the U12 girls met Pendle and Fylde on a damp day at Preston, where the Lytham team created chances as well as playing better tactical and technical hockey as the games progressed.
The U12 boys played Garstang and Preston but, with clubs struggling to field a full boys team at that level, it was proposed clubs submit as many players as they have and pool their resources.
Lytham worked well in the first game against Garstang, who scored some good goals, though there was much better attacking play against Preston.