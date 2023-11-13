Lytham St Annes Hockey Club’s men’s seconds continued their fine recent form with a 3-0 defeat of Preston 6 last Saturday.

An excellent performance saw LSA start strongly, dominating for most of the half with many chances formed from good passing play.

They really got into the game in the second half, Will Butcher opening the scoring with his fourth of the season after linking up well with Dave Robbins.

Although Preston had many short corners, it was LSA who scored again as Joe Briggs made it 2-0 by scoring from a rebound off the keeper.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's men's second team Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club

He soon scored again, recording his eighth of the campaign from close range as victory made it 10 points from the last four matches.

The ladies’ first team lost 3-0 when they travelled to Didsbury Greys.

An even first half had both teams creating scoring opportunities before a short corner saw Didsbury establish a 1-0 lead at half-time.

The second period began with chances being fashioned for Jess Mason, Carly Wilde and Frankie Beeby.

However, Didsbury were on the attack for the last 20 minutes and scored again despite good saves from Dani Howarth.

Then, late on, they completed the scoring from another short corner.

There was a 7-1 defeat for the ladies’ second team in their match with Garstang.

A free-flowing match was goalless for much of the first half before Garstang took the lead inside the final 10 minutes.

A couple of further goals followed before Becky Bridgwater pulled one back for LSA.